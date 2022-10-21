Billboards blast election-time messages

One Human Family QCA is putting several election-time issues in front of motorists and other passersby in the Iowa Quad-Cities.

Four billboards have been placed throughout Davenport and Bettendorf, each touching on one of four topics — voters' rights, women's reproductive rights, human lives taking precedence over gun rights and LGBTQ+ rights.

The billboards are located on West 2nd Street, East Kimberly Road and East 53rd Street in Davenport, and on State Street in Bettendorf. They will be up until Nov. 6, but One Human Family co-founder Henry Karp said the group hopes to put up more in the future.

"These four pose an immediate threat that could manifest itself tomorrow," Karp said.

Each of the issues were discussed during a state-wide Zoom event held by One Human Family in February 2021, which Karp said was a lament for what the organization sees as discriminatory legislation in Iowa.

Possible additional billboards would focus on topics, such as banning books in school, housing discrimination, the right to peaceful protest and immigration reform.

Karp hopes the billboards will give people the drive to research candidates' views ahead of election day.

The topics being broadcast to the Quad-Cities already are being decided in the legislature, he said, so voters should learn for themselves where candidates stand on the matters.

"They (billboards) raise the the warning signal ... that there are many issues that are threatening our state and threatening our nation, threatening the democracy of our nation," Karp said.