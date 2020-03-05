$6.2 billion: New analysis shows total flood costs to Mississippi River states

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 2019, the states hardest hit by floods in the Mississippi River main stem corridor were Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri and Arkansas, which each incurred impacts of $1 to $2 billion, according to the MRCTI analysis.

The MRCTI is a coalition of mayors from 10 states along the Mississippi River. This week 20 mayors met in Washington, D.C. for meetings with federal officials.

Thursday’s press conference, led by Gallagher and co-chair Sharon Weston Broome, mayor of Baton Rouge, included Roy Buol, mayor of Dubuque, and Mike Bawden, mayor of Riverdale.

Grafton, Ill., a small town near St. Louis, saw an 80% drop in business activity after the 2019 floods. Mayor Rick Eberlin vowed, “We will come back.”

When asked about the root cause of the exacerbating flood situation, Colin Wellenkamp, MRCTI executive director, acknowledged that “climate risk is elevating.” Still, he said, mayors are responsible for finding solutions, not getting bogged down over “divisive rhetoric” on climate change.