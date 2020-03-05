$6.2 billion: New analysis shows total flood costs to Mississippi River states

$6.2 billion.
That’s the total cost of the 2019 floods to 11 states along the Mississippi River main stem corridor, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher announced Thursday in Washington, D.C., at a press conference of the Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative (MRCTI).
According to an MRCTI economic impact analysis of the 2019 flood season, losses exceeded $20 billion across 19 states in the Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi river watersheds.
Costs included direct total losses, both insured and uninsured; food crops; livestock; public infrastructure such as roads, dams and levees; homes; businesses; and vehicles.
“MRCTI cities that sustained the worst flooding included my area in the Quad-Cities, which saw an all-time record flood level,” said Gallagher, who co-chairs the MRCTI.
Gallagher added “there’s an upward trend we can chart over the last few years” with flooding and it’s “plausible to expect this trend” to continue.
Although the 2020 flood outlook shows some improvements over the last few weeks, the probability of another major flood in the Quad-Cities remains "well above normal."
In 2019, the states hardest hit by floods in the Mississippi River main stem corridor were Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri and Arkansas, which each incurred impacts of $1 to $2 billion, according to the MRCTI analysis.
The MRCTI is a coalition of mayors from 10 states along the Mississippi River. This week 20 mayors met in Washington, D.C. for meetings with federal officials.
Thursday’s press conference, led by Gallagher and co-chair Sharon Weston Broome, mayor of Baton Rouge, included Roy Buol, mayor of Dubuque, and Mike Bawden, mayor of Riverdale.
Grafton, Ill., a small town near St. Louis, saw an 80% drop in business activity after the 2019 floods. Mayor Rick Eberlin vowed, “We will come back.”
When asked about the root cause of the exacerbating flood situation, Colin Wellenkamp, MRCTI executive director, acknowledged that “climate risk is elevating.” Still, he said, mayors are responsible for finding solutions, not getting bogged down over “divisive rhetoric” on climate change.
A press release from the MCRTI noted, “Strong attribution science shows that climate change is a major factor driving increasing frequent and severe flooding up and down America’s largest waterway, contributing at least 18 separate billion-dollar inland flood disasters over the last decade compared to a total of 14 such disaster events over the previous 30 years.”
This story will be updated.
