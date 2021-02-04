Bingeing on bird watching? Look for wintering robins in the Quad-Cities

A bump in bird-watching interest from people spending more time at home is surviving the winter.
In the spring of 2020, businesses selling bird feeders, seed and other supplies noticed a sharp increase in sales. The trend was attributed to people spending more time at home and taking closer note of their surroundings.
"I've had a lot of people say they want to feed the birds, but they're not sure which feeders and which seed," said Kate Terrell, general manager at Wallace's Garden Center, Bettendorf. "We see a lot of people who are trying to get something for family members who are in places they can't visit.
"People are wanting feeders to hang outside of windows at nursing homes or that attach right to the window. There's definitely a lot of new people getting into it."
Also trending is the type of seed being sold.
"The big seller now is mixes — things that don't make a lot of mess," said Brian Blevins, owner of Blevins' Wild Bird Shop (formerly Pete Petersen's) in the Village of East Davenport. "The trend is getting away from shells right now. In these winter doldrums, the snow and ice storms cause changes."
Early mild weather also appears to have impacted the local bird population.
"I suggest people put apples out for the robins," Blevins said. "With our mild December, their hormones switched off for migration, so they're stuck here now."
The robins must compete with other bird species for a dwindling supply of food. To help, many are keeping their tube and hopper feeders full. (Hoppers are the feeders that dispense food into a tray.)
"People aren't buying quite as many new feeders right now, except what squirrels and raccoons are tearing up," Blevins said. "Plus, their poles and shepherd's hooks are frozen into the ground.
"In late-March and April we'll see another shift."
With the return of warm-weather species, he expects those who have found new appreciation for the wildlife outside their windows will continue to build onto their supplies. They also will get a better idea of what birds prefer.
Those paying attention probably have noticed that finches appeared to become scarce at the end of January and Eurasian tree sparrows are plentiful.
"We've had house sparrows for 100 years, but the Eurasian tree sparrows escaped the St. Louis Zoo in the 1960's, and they're a non-native invasive," Blevins said. "They're everywhere, and they're using wood pecker holes and bird houses."
For those binging at home on bird watching, cardinals remain popular and nuthatches, chickadees, titmice and others are abundant.
But so are those wishing to invade the seed supply.
"A lot of people are now buying anti-squirrel feeders, and I recommend baffles as the best," Blevins said. "They can be fun to watch, but they really tear into the supply.
"If you keep your poles at least 8 feet away from anything they can jump from, including roof lines, you should be OK."
Terrell said she sees customers who are looking to feed the squirrels too.
"They just want that activity around the house," she said. "In the summer, we couldn't keep humming-bird feeders in stock. The new interest has definitely continued.
"It's a mutually beneficial relationship."
Even those species that are not particularly welcome are taking advantage of the new bounty.
"Deer have been a big thing this year, and the ice has pushed them to the feeders," Blevins said."Between the storms, raccoons, deer and squirrels, the food reserves are getting low out there.
"But there's also a lot to watch in the yard. Heck, the great horned owls are already on their eggs."