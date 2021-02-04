Bingeing on bird watching? Look for wintering robins in the Quad-Cities

A bump in bird-watching interest from people spending more time at home is surviving the winter.

In the spring of 2020, businesses selling bird feeders, seed and other supplies noticed a sharp increase in sales. The trend was attributed to people spending more time at home and taking closer note of their surroundings.

"I've had a lot of people say they want to feed the birds, but they're not sure which feeders and which seed," said Kate Terrell, general manager at Wallace's Garden Center, Bettendorf. "We see a lot of people who are trying to get something for family members who are in places they can't visit.

"People are wanting feeders to hang outside of windows at nursing homes or that attach right to the window. There's definitely a lot of new people getting into it."

Also trending is the type of seed being sold.

"The big seller now is mixes — things that don't make a lot of mess," said Brian Blevins, owner of Blevins' Wild Bird Shop (formerly Pete Petersen's) in the Village of East Davenport. "The trend is getting away from shells right now. In these winter doldrums, the snow and ice storms cause changes."

Early mild weather also appears to have impacted the local bird population.