 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BioBlitz in Illiniwek Forest Preserve postponed due to weather
0 Comments
topical alert top story

BioBlitz in Illiniwek Forest Preserve postponed due to weather

  • 0
062218-qct-bioblitz-005

Volunteer Angella Moorehouse takes notes while out photographing insects.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

The BioBlitz scheduled for this weekend has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The 24-hour surveying sprint has moved to July 9-10, Shannon Bernhard, Nahant Marsh Education Center marketing and events coordinator, said. The postponement was made with the safety of the public and researchers in mind. 

Scattered thunderstorms are possible both Friday and Saturday, with temperature highs in the low-to-mid 80s. 

An updated list of activities will be announced soon. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US blocks good from China over labor abuses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News