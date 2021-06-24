BioBlitz in Illiniwek Forest Preserve postponed due to weather

The BioBlitz scheduled for this weekend has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The 24-hour surveying sprint has moved to July 9-10, Shannon Bernhard, Nahant Marsh Education Center marketing and events coordinator, said. The postponement was made with the safety of the public and researchers in mind.
Researchers and members of the public will have 24 hours to find and log as many species as possible in the Illiniwek Forest Preserve during the 2021 BioBlitz.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible both Friday and Saturday, with temperature highs in the low-to-mid 80s.
An updated list of activities will be announced soon.