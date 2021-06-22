BioBlitz invites public to help survey local species at Illiniwek Forest Preserve

The Illiniwek Forest Preserve is home to a few endangered species, including the rusty patch bumblebee and Indiana bat.
There may be more, but without a comprehensive survey of the preserve it's difficult to know for sure.
While surveys of specific areas within the preserve have been conducted, scientists and naturalists from Iowa and Illinois, assisted by the public, will try to survey it all in one go this weekend.
“We’re going to try to get it all surveyed this time around," Illiniwek Forest Preserve Park Superintendent Mike Petersen said.
Researchers and members of the public will have 24 hours to find and log as many species as possible in the Illiniwek Forest Preserve during the 2021 BioBlitz.
From 2 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday participants will survey species in the preserve, Elton E Fawks Bald Eagle Refuge Nature Preserve and Fisherman's Corner.
Demonstrations and other activities are also scheduled throughout the 24 hours, including an electrofishing demonstration, acoustic bat detection, and various day and night hikes.
“We just want to get the public out there in nature, particularly local nature,” Guardians of the Prairie and Forest member Marilyn Andress said.
The preserve is home to many different ecosystems, Andress said, and features bluffs, prairies and wetlands, among others. What lives in these ecosystems has drawn experts in everything from bats to dragonflies to bees to help survey.
Since there isn't a comprehensive log of every species in the area, they may find completely new plants, insects and animals. Participants recorded 743 species during the 2018 BioBlitz in Davenport's Nahant Marsh.
Scientists from around the Quad-City region found a total of 743 species during the 24-hour bio-blitz held last weekend at Davenport's Nahant Marsh.
Accurate and complete surveys of the preserve will also help those in charge of it to enact the best practice to sustain existing populations and help restore others. One example of this is finding rusty patch bumblebees in the 15 acres of prairie planted by the Forest Preserve District, Petersen said.
“In the past we haven’t known what’s here," Petersen said. "By having that list and knowing what’s here we’re better able to manage the preserve."