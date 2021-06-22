BioBlitz invites public to help survey local species at Illiniwek Forest Preserve

The Illiniwek Forest Preserve is home to a few endangered species, including the rusty patch bumblebee and Indiana bat.

There may be more, but without a comprehensive survey of the preserve it's difficult to know for sure.

While surveys of specific areas within the preserve have been conducted, scientists and naturalists from Iowa and Illinois, assisted by the public, will try to survey it all in one go this weekend.

“We’re going to try to get it all surveyed this time around," Illiniwek Forest Preserve Park Superintendent Mike Petersen said.

Researchers and members of the public will have 24 hours to find and log as many species as possible in the Illiniwek Forest Preserve during the 2021 BioBlitz.

From 2 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday participants will survey species in the preserve, Elton E Fawks Bald Eagle Refuge Nature Preserve and Fisherman's Corner.

Demonstrations and other activities are also scheduled throughout the 24 hours, including an electrofishing demonstration, acoustic bat detection, and various day and night hikes.