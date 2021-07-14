BioBlitz records 749 species at Illiniwek Forest Preserve

Despite a weather postponement and a bit of rain, researchers and the public recorded 749 species in the Illiniwek Forest Preserve during the 2021 BioBlitz.
Participants included scientists, naturalists and people interested in nature from around the Quad-Cities. They scoured the preserve, Elton E Fawks Bald Eagle Refuge Nature Preserve and Fisherman's Corner over a 24-hour period on July 9-10, surveying animals, plants and invertebrates. The chosen areas total 369 acres.
Among the findings were the Indiana and northern long-eared bats — both federally endangered — several rare plants, including the Illinois-endangered long beech fern; and the endangered butterfly mussel.
Brian Ritter, executive director of the Nahant Marsh Education Center, said the rain might have kept some species from coming out, but plenty were found and turnout was good.
"Overall it went really well," Ritter said.
Findings from the July 9-10 BioBlitz:
- 76 species of birds
- 10 species of reptiles and amphibians
- 1 species of fish
- 32 species of fungi and Bryophytes, mosses, liverworts and hornworts
- 18 species of mammals
- 294 species of invertebrates
- 318 species of plants
Ritter said they are planning to hold another BioBlitz next year, most likely in Iowa.
These surveys help those managing these spaces to make decisions keep the species healthy and thriving, and they know to keep track of them going forward.
"Now we have an idea of what lives in these natural areas in the Quad-Cities," Ritter said.