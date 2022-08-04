Bird flu is killing ducks, eagles and geese along the Mississippi River

Bird flu is running rampant along the Mississippi River, killing various migratory bird species.

The contagious flu was detected in South Carolina in January. In this region, ducks, geese and swans were found dead near Bellevue, Iowa, on the Upper Mississippi River during spring migration. Bald eagles and hawks have also been found dead there. There is also a significant die-off of American white pelicans and double-crested cormorants, according to a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Targeting the bird’s digestive system, bird flu is highly contagious; the virus is transmitted through birds’ feces.

While it is rare, humans can contract bird flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported its first case of bird flu in humans in April. In humans and other animals, the virus infects the respiratory system.

Humans can contract the virus by coming into close contact with infected birds or virus-contaminated environments. While many birds are asymptomatic carriers of the virus, signs of bird flu infection are irregular behaviors in birds such as swimming in circles or carrying an abnormal head position. Keeping humans and pets away from healthy, sick and dead wild birds can minimize the chances of exposure to the virus.

Curt Kemmerer, a wildlife biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, does not see bird flu as something humans should be afraid of. He said people should take basic precautions around wild animals.

“We all as humans need to be cautious about diseases. Many, many diseases can move from wild animals to humans,” he said. “It’s just a healthy dose of normal precaution that you should keep in the back of your mind that you don't want to just go handle wild animals with your bare hands and stuff like that.”

With the bird flu affecting so many birds across many species, the preservation of local ecosystems becomes a concern. However, Kemmerer said that ecosystems have a degree of resilience built in. “As resource managers, (what) we have to kind of bank on is that sometimes for some of these diseases where they're simply beyond our control as human beings, we can't cure or control everything out there,” he said.

Still, there are measures that people can take to ensure their own safety and the preservation of the ecosystems around them.

“I think it's important for the public to always kind of pay attention to the guidance that comes out from health experts. human health or wildlife health experts, because at times, we do rely on the public to help play their part in the cycle,” Kemmerer said. “The other thing they can do is make sure they're reporting any mortality events to the appropriate officials like myself, DNR officials or whoever, so that we are keeping apprised of the situation going on in our backyards and beyond.”