The founder of Cole’s Wild Bird Products Co. has written an autobiography, recounting how the personal hobby of feeding wild birds led to the start of the company.

Richard Cole, of greater Atlanta, noticed that much of the seed he and his wife, Nancy, put in feeders went to waste because the birds tossed it onto the ground. He started experimenting with what kinds of seeds the majority of birds like best and developed his own mixes. Friends and neighbors, impressed by the couple’s bird-attracting prowess, began asking for the mixes, and the germ of a business plan began to stir.

The Coles kept their day jobs and started small, bagging and delivering seed on nights and weekends. Their first retail store opened in 1988 and, while the couple had surmounted a lot of challenges, many more lay before them.

The story of how the business started — and grew to national distribution, including in the Quad-Cities — is one of dozens Cole relates in his self-published “Distant Secrets,” available online from Barnes & Noble, Amazon and others. ($2.99 eBooks, $14.95 paperback and $22.95 hardcover.)

For Quad-City readers, another key story is how Cole, who was left as a baby in an Atlanta hotel room and subsequently adopted, came to learn in later years that his mother was Mildred Dain, who worked in the Quad-Cities as an artist under the name Ben Sunday.

Through genetic testing, Cole’s father was identified as Wayne Earl Brooks, also of Davenport. While both parents had died by the time Cole learned of them, he found living family members in the Quad-Cities that he didn’t know he had. His discovery was the subject of a Jan. 12, 2020, article in the Quad-City Times.

Overall, Cole’s “Distant Secrets” is a story of perseverance in a life filled with many starts and stops and ups and downs, including a severe brain hemorrhage that required surgery and months of mental rehabilitation work.

Cole offers inspiration.

He kept plugging away, a little bit at a time, and eventually made progress, time and time again. And he offers good, direct advice: Take charge, or you will be a leaf in the wind. There are no “what ifs” in life, just “what was.” And one should appreciate what one has and worry less about what one doesn’t have.