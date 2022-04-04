Birdies are back: The John Deere Classic kicks off its annual fundraising drive, Birdies for Charity

The John Deere Classic Birdies for Charity program officially began its fundraising efforts Monday, gearing up for a donation cycle and golf tournament without COVID-19 restrictions.

After two years of closed applications because of pandemic-related concerns, area 501(c)3 organizations can once again sign up for the program. Nonprofits located within 125 miles of TPC Deere Run are eligible for the program and can apply through May 14.

Participating charities will also receive a minimum 5% bonus, or $100,000, from Deere, whichever is greater.

The golf tournament has removed limits on the number of spectators as well, but not everything is back to normal. For the first time, the John Deere Classic is scheduled one week earlier on the PGA Tour schedule, June 29-July 3.

“We are excited to kick off our annual Birdies for Charity fundraising drive today as we prepare to welcome back a full house of individual ticket holders, businesses and corporate partners,” Clair Peterson, executive director of the John Deere Classic, said in a news release. “We also are pleased to invite the participation of new charities that have not been able to participate in our Birdies for Charity program for the last two years because of COVID-19 restrictions."

Donors can pledge funds to a charity of their choosing, as well as the bonus fund. One hundred percent of donations will go to the specified charity, with the John Deere Foundation covering all administrative expenses.

Participants can try to guess the exact number of birdies recorded in the Pro-Am and the 72-hole tournament to win a two-year lease on a 2022 Lexus RX350, provided by Smart Lexus of Quad Cities, among other prizes.

Birdies for Charity raised $12,568,038 in 2021, the third largest in tournament history. The 470 participating charities also received an 8% bonus from Deere, funded by the tournament's profits.

The John Deere Classic has helped raise $145.66 million for regional charities since its start in 1971. The tournament is No. 1 in per-capita contributions on the PGA Tour, as previously reported by The Quad-City Times.

