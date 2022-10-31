Birdies for Charity raises $13.9 million for the Quad Cities in 2022

The 2022 John Deere Classic raised nearly $14 million for charity, setting a record for the tournament.

The tournament's Birdies for Charity program raised $13,908,668.

Presiding over his final Birdies for Charity announcement at the John Deere Pavilion Monday morning, Executive Director Clair Peterson said the main mission has been to raise money for charity and improve the quality of life throughout the community.

"It's the most important day of the year for us and to have this kind of result is certainly gratifying," Peterson said to a group of reporters.

Peterson is a 45-year employee of John Deere, starting in 1975 in marketing. He has been the tournament director since 2002 and will officially step down from his 20-year run as director on Dec. 31, 2022.

This year's donation set a record, surpassing the 2019 record of $13,819,154 by $89,514. According to the Oct. 31 news release, the PGA Tour event has raised $159.57 million over the past 51 years.

Pat Eikenberry, Volunteer Chairman for the JDC, said they couldn't pull it off without the help of sponsors, volunteers, or spectators who take time out of their busy schedules to watch or help run the tournament. Eikenberry also thanked the board of directors — past and present — for their talent, knowledge, and money when it comes to the JDC.

"They invest heavily in the tournament and they set the standard and set the example for our giving," Eikenberry said.

There were 481 participating charities, which also received a 7% bonus match from Deere.

Director for Birdies for Charity Micaela Booth said this year was the first time in two years they are able to deliver checks in person. Checks will also be mailed out to charities who were not able to attend in person.

In the annual contest for the donors, Ken and Marge Goddard won a two-year lease on a Lexus by guessing the number of birdies in the 2021 tournament.

Donors had to guess the correct number of birdies during the tournament, which was 2,041. Five people who correctly guessed that number were then randomly selected to try and guess which fob would start the car to win the two-year lease.

Face-timing the Goddards, Charles Freese stepped in as the proxy for the two since they left for Arizona for the winter and will not return to the area until March. Freese, along with Ken and a few others intend to go golfing a lot in Springbrook and DeWitt, saying they go to the golf courses and have a good time.

"I'm very happy to be here and represent Ken and just glad that I was able to win for him," Freese said.

Freese said Ken was excited and could hear him laughing and hollering over Facetime.

The 2023 JDC will run from July 5th through the 9th, with Birdies for Charity celebrating its 30th anniversary.