Birdies For Charity to divvy up $12.22 million for 465 charities

There wasn’t a John Deere Classic this year in July. There wasn't even a single birdie.
Still, the John Deere Classic Birdies for Charity program raised $12.22 million for 465 local and regional charities, it was announced Friday.
“It's a very exciting day for us here at the tournament," said John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson, citing volunteers, board members and committee chairs for their support as well as saluting the title sponsor prior to announcing the final amount from the tournament's Birdies for Charity program.
"Thanks to the incredible ongoing generosity of individuals, companies and family foundations, the John Deere Classic is pleased to announce that despite cancellation of the tournament we were able to raise $12.22 million, including a 5% bonus, for 465 deserving charities.”
Peterson made the announcement at a news conference Friday at the Smart Lexus Quad Cities dealership in Davenport.
“In particular, Deere & Company and the John Deere Foundation played leading roles in helping us maintain the charitable impact the tournament has on the community," Peterson said.
The $12.22 million figure is the fourth largest donation amount in tournament history, according to tournament records.
Last year, nearly $14 million was raised.
With the 2020 donations, the John Deere Classic has now helped raise a total of $133.09 million for charity since the tournament began in 1971, with $130.54 million — 98 percent — coming since John Deere assumed title sponsorship in 1998.
The $12.22 million total works out to $32.58 for each of the Quad-Cities’ 375,000 residents, again making the John Deere Classic No. 1 in per capita contributions on the regular PGA TOUR, a distinction it has had for over a decade.
This year, because the tournament was canceled, all contributions were lump sum donations unrelated to the original Birdies for Charity model, which linked contributions to the number of birdies recorded during the four-day tournament and Wednesday pro-am.
Also, because the tournament was canceled, the annual Lexus two-year lease giveaway — courtesy of Smart Lexus of Quad Cities— was a random drawing of all donors instead of a drawing among donors who correctly guessed the number of birdies recorded during the tournament. Kraig Sleaford of Davenport won the two-year lease on a Lexus NX.
Birdies for Charity director Kristy Ketcham-Jackson saluted the community Friday for its efforts in a year of unusual dealings with COVID-19.
"It wasn't run the way we normally would," Ketcham-Jackson told viewers on WQAD-TV8, praising the charities for their hard work and adjustments. "I think the community really showed us that they realized our charities needed their help more than ever. The community is everything to our Birdies for Charity program."
The total amount donated to the charities is the result of a three-pronged fundraising effort:
- The tournament’s Birdies for Charity program enables individuals, companies, and foundations to pledge to a charity or charities of their choice either a minimum of one cent for each birdie recorded at the tournament from Wednesday-Sunday or in lump sum donations.
- Because John Deere underwrites the administrative costs of the Birdies program, 100 percent of each Birdies pledge collected goes to the core mission of the designated charities rather than to administrative, operational, or fundraising activities.
- The Bonus Fund consists of tournament revenues, direct donations, a John Deere Foundation matching grant, as well as proceeds from special events.
