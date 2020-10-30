Birdies For Charity to divvy up $12.22 million for 465 charities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, nearly $14 million was raised.

With the 2020 donations, the John Deere Classic has now helped raise a total of $133.09 million for charity since the tournament began in 1971, with $130.54 million — 98 percent — coming since John Deere assumed title sponsorship in 1998.

The $12.22 million total works out to $32.58 for each of the Quad-Cities’ 375,000 residents, again making the John Deere Classic No. 1 in per capita contributions on the regular PGA TOUR, a distinction it has had for over a decade.

This year, because the tournament was canceled, all contributions were lump sum donations unrelated to the original Birdies for Charity model, which linked contributions to the number of birdies recorded during the four-day tournament and Wednesday pro-am.

Also, because the tournament was canceled, the annual Lexus two-year lease giveaway — courtesy of Smart Lexus of Quad Cities— was a random drawing of all donors instead of a drawing among donors who correctly guessed the number of birdies recorded during the tournament. Kraig Sleaford of Davenport won the two-year lease on a Lexus NX.

Birdies for Charity director Kristy Ketcham-Jackson saluted the community Friday for its efforts in a year of unusual dealings with COVID-19.