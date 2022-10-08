Birds, replanting, predictions: Conference examines dissonance with nature

“What has to happen is that we need to re-think our relationship with nature.”

Those words from author William Becker, of Waunakee, Wis., capture the sentiments of many participants of the Upper Mississippi River Conference.

Floods, for example, are “symptomatic of our dissonance with nature,” he said.

To alleviate their devastating effect, move out of the flood plain. Create more permeable surfaces in the watershed. Vegetate hillsides.

In addition to being an author, Becker in 2007 founded and became director of the Presidential Climate Action Project in which he solicited contributions from foundations to research and compile studies on what the federal government can do to help stabilize climate.

Another common sentiment among participants is that while they know climate change is happening, they don’t know how it will play out. There is uncertainty.

Following are three other conference topics:

BIRDS

People who enjoy birds, either at backyard feeders or on the wild, likely know that populations have been plummeting, and that habitat loss is a key factor.

But climate change is another threat. As temperatures warm, certain birds may fly farther north to reach suitable climate, but they may not find the vegetation, habitat or food that they need when they need it in their new location, said Nat Miller, director of conservation for the Great Lakes and Upper Mississippi River National Audubon Society, based in Tipp City, Ohio.

And with rising oceans, shore birds might not find as much shore as they need.

Reducing climate change by reducing greenhouse gases is the best way to help birds, Miller said.

Secondly, birds need habitat and people along the Mississippi River, including the Quad-Cities, are in a great position to help on both accounts. The river is a major migratory flyway, so creating habitat along its banks will help three-fourths of the bird species in the United States and Canada. The vegetation will store carbon and the areas will give flooding rivers a place to go, thus providing flood protection.

PLANTING FOR CHANGE

Managers of natural areas spend a lot of time in restoration. They replant trees to replace those that have died or been removed. In different locations, they might be reseeding prairies or encouraging the return of wetlands.

But what if the temperatures in those restoration areas is expected to get warmer in 50 years? Or wetter? Or drier? Should managers be planting today’s plants or those typically found in warmer, wetter or drier areas? Those are questions John Delaney, a biologist with the United States Geological Survey, LaCrosse, Wis., is studying and advising the United States Fish and Wildlife Service on.

“Until recently there hasn’t been a lot of work in integrating climate change into planning,” Delaney said. “Resource managers are very, very busy with what they are already doing. They don’t have time to study information that is constantly changing and updating.”

That’s why the USGS has undertaken this role; to be a researcher who can help resource managers.

MORE AND BIGGER FLOODS, OR DROUGHT, OR BOTH?

Climate warming will promote both drought and intense rain, because warmer air that is dry will parch soil more quickly, increasing evaporation, but warmer air can also hold more moisture, leading to more extreme rainfall. But scientists aren’t sure which of these effects will dominate, when and where.

Because more than a quarter of the U.S. population lives within the Mississippi River watershed — including the basins of the Missouri, Ohio, Arkansas and Tennessee rivers — it is important that communities have the best information possible to plan for both potential high flows as well as low flows.

The National Weather Service is involved in studies to better understand what might happen, Ray Wolf, Quad-Cities science and operations officer, said.