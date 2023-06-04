UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Tessa Trower and Riley Hernandez, Moline; twin boys, Wednesday, May 10.
Kenzi Herrera and Courtlynd Hinson; Rock Island; boy, Thursday, May 18.
Geri and Kevin Miller, Moline; boy, Tuesday, May 30.
Amber Cottrell and David Goron, Milan; boy, Tuesday, May 30.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Terrica Britt and Roderick Davis, Rock Island; girl, Thursday, May 25.
Kaitlyn and Patrick Lopez, Bettendorf; boy, Thursday, May 25.
- 'American Pickers' Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe reunite
- Contractor said he warned of Davenport building collapse, told workers 'Get away. You’re going to die'
- Rescue of Davenport woman from building wreckage took hours, amputation
- Firefighters rescue 7 immediately from site of building collapse in downtown Davenport
- Mayor: 5 people unaccounted for, 2 possibly still in apartment building after collapse in Davenport, Iowa
- Read the documents: Select Structural Engineering report released
- Development official called 911 day before Davenport building collapse
- After more than a day, woman discovered and rescued from partially collapsed building
- Son of missing man sleeps at collapse site, hoping to hear his dad's voice
- Update: Building collapse leaves woman homeless, says firefighters were warned
- Demolition of Davenport apartment building expected to begin Tuesday morning
- QCTimes intern, pet cat just moved into collapsed Davenport building
- Protests subside, media coverage intensifies
- Five residents unaccounted for, two believed to be in collapsed building
- Davenport apartment collapse sparks memories for Surfside attorney
Rachel and Matthew Trouten, Moline; boy, Thursday, May 25.
Lydia and Zachary Gatton, Bettendorf; girl, Thursday, May 25.
Sapphire Calan and Jorge Gonzalez, Moline; girl, Thursday, May 25.
Maricela Chavarria and Latrell Burgin, Moline; girl, Friday, May 26.
Tatyiana Griffith, Davenport; girl, Friday, May 26.
Ashley and Joseph Snyder, Colona; girl, Saturday, May 27.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.