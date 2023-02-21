UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Charlie Farrell and Chase Carmack, East Moline; boy, Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Rachel Larry and Jeremiah Price, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Michelle and David Bancroft, Bettendorf; girl, Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Jayla Morrow, Davenport; boy, Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Bianca Raya and Austin Kespohl, Geneseo; girl, Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Maria Sanchez and Benito Calderon, boy, Thursday, Feb. 16.
Emily Jones Guy and Matthew Guy, Davenport; girl, Friday, Feb. 17.
Kayla Felix and Dedrick Bonilla, Hampton; boy, Friday, Feb. 17.