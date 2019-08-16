{{featured_button_text}}

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Briana Gauf and Joshua McFarland, Bettendorf; boy, Tuesday, August 13. 

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Erin Nicholson and Marcus Welcome, Moline; boy, Tuesday, August 6. 

Nichole and James Scranton, Rock Island; boy, Monday, August 12. 

Stacy and Justin Anderson, East Moline; girl, Saturday, August 10. 

Alyssa Biswell and Tyler Whitcomb, Moline; boy, Thursday, August 8. 

Kelly and Leonard Young IV, Rock Island; boy, Wednesday, August 7. 

Shahad Taha and Yasir Al Bayati, Rock island; girl, Friday, August 9. 

Alexis and Dustin Williams, Coal valley; boy, Friday, August 9. 

Hollie and Patrick Kness, Viola; girl, Saturday, August 10. 

Christine and Zachary Brown, Moline; boy, Sunday, Aug. 12.

Krista and Ryan Keegan, Moline; girl, Sunday, Aug. 12.

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER, SILVIS

Ashley Cruz and Damian Olvera, East Moline; boy, Thursday, Aug. 2.

Katherine and Shane Gallagher, East Moline; boy, Friday, Aug. 3.

Jessica Torrence and Alberto Lopez, Rock Island; girl, Sunday, Aug. 5.

Sarah and Douglas DiIorio, Prophetstown; girl, Thursday, Aug. 9.

Cindy Thammavong and Jordan Auderer-Torres, East Moline; girl, Thursday, Aug. 9.

Chrystal Pedanou and Rodrick Agba, East Moline; boy, Friday, Aug. 10.

