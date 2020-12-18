 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for Friday, Dec. 18, 2020
topical

Births for Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Ellie and Carl Killian, Rock Island; boy, Friday, Nov. 20. 

Alissa Edwards and Miguel Mosaquites,Davenport; girl, Saturday, Dec. 12. 

Brittney Desseyn and Seth McCubbin, Rock Island; boy, Monday, Dec. 14. 

Samantha and Ben Enloe, Port Byron; boy, Monday, Dec. 14. 

Allison and Philip Schuler, Rock Island; boy, Tuesday, Dec. 15. 

Kelly and Zachary Schuler, Viola; boy, Tuesday, Dec. 15. 

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Katie Gaarder and Damion Manley, Davenport; boy, Thursday, Dec. 10. 

Traci and Alex Filloon, Maquoketa; girl, Thursday, Dec. 10. 

Sarah and Jesse Simpson, Morrison; boy, Friday, Dec. 11.  

Samantha and Keith Rottinghaus, Davenport; boy, Monday, Dec. 14. 

Rebecca and Erick Recinos, Davenport; girl, Monday, Dec. 14. 

Michelle Moore and Najee West, Moline; girl, Tuesday, Dec. 15. 

Cynthia Harnet and Nick Linsley, Orion; boy, Tuesday, Dec. 15. 

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

+4
New I-74 becoming two-way on Friday
Local News

New I-74 becoming two-way on Friday

  • Updated

Beginning Friday, weather permitting, Iowa motorists who wish to get to downtown Moline will use the old bridge from ramps at State and Grant streets in downtown Bettendorf. Vehicles heading for Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road and Interstate 280 in Moline will use the new bridge from Middle Road and north of Middle in Iowa.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Brent Gleason talks Christmas decorations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News