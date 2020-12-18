Births for Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Ellie and Carl Killian, Rock Island; boy, Friday, Nov. 20.
Alissa Edwards and Miguel Mosaquites,Davenport; girl, Saturday, Dec. 12.
Brittney Desseyn and Seth McCubbin, Rock Island; boy, Monday, Dec. 14.
Samantha and Ben Enloe, Port Byron; boy, Monday, Dec. 14.
Allison and Philip Schuler, Rock Island; boy, Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Kelly and Zachary Schuler, Viola; boy, Tuesday, Dec. 15.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Katie Gaarder and Damion Manley, Davenport; boy, Thursday, Dec. 10.
Traci and Alex Filloon, Maquoketa; girl, Thursday, Dec. 10.
Sarah and Jesse Simpson, Morrison; boy, Friday, Dec. 11.
Samantha and Keith Rottinghaus, Davenport; boy, Monday, Dec. 14.
Rebecca and Erick Recinos, Davenport; girl, Monday, Dec. 14.
Michelle Moore and Najee West, Moline; girl, Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Cynthia Harnet and Nick Linsley, Orion; boy, Tuesday, Dec. 15.
