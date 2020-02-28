Births for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Births for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Monika Cooksey, Rock Island; boy, Monday, Feb. 24. 

Priscila and Jose Villafuerte, Moline; boy, Monday, Feb. 24.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Stephanie and Timothy Bauer, Eldridge; girl, Monday, Feb. 24. 

Cynthia Brooks and Napolean Jackson, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Feb. 25. 

