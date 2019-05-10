{{featured_button_text}}

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Kelsey Brannon, Davenport; boy, Monday, May 6. 

Emeri Tipperconnie and Adam Thompson, Annawan; boy, Monday, May 6. 

