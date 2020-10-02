 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
topical

Births for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Taylor Brown, Moline; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 23. 

Emilia Carranza, East Moline; girl, Friday, Sept. 25.

Kelsey and Nicholas Erickson, Milan; boy, Sunday, Sept. 27. 

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Mary and Patrick Moore, Moline; boy, Saturday, Sept. 26. 

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER SILVIS

Andrea Smith and Michael, Geneseo; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 16. 

Aireonna Blair, Moline; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 16. 

Sommer Schumacher and Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco, Colona; girl, Thursday, Sept. 17. 

Jo'Meka Miller and Darnell Hodges Sr., Silvis; boy, Saturday, Sept. 19. 

Ashley Smith and Seaghan Newberry, Silvis; boy, Saturday, Sept. 19.  

Taylor Edgeworth, Moline; girl, Sunday, Sept. 20. 

Lauren Dynes-Gillespie and Marlin Gillespie, Galesburg; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 22. 

Delores Hasson and Tyree Carter, Silvis; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 22.  

Laura Murray, Walls, Mississippi; girl, Thursday, Sept. 24.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News