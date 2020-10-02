Births for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Taylor Brown, Moline; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Emilia Carranza, East Moline; girl, Friday, Sept. 25.
Kelsey and Nicholas Erickson, Milan; boy, Sunday, Sept. 27.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Mary and Patrick Moore, Moline; boy, Saturday, Sept. 26.
GENESIS BIRTHCENTER SILVIS
Andrea Smith and Michael, Geneseo; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Aireonna Blair, Moline; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Sommer Schumacher and Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco, Colona; girl, Thursday, Sept. 17.
Jo'Meka Miller and Darnell Hodges Sr., Silvis; boy, Saturday, Sept. 19.
Ashley Smith and Seaghan Newberry, Silvis; boy, Saturday, Sept. 19.
Taylor Edgeworth, Moline; girl, Sunday, Sept. 20.
Lauren Dynes-Gillespie and Marlin Gillespie, Galesburg; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Delores Hasson and Tyree Carter, Silvis; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Laura Murray, Walls, Mississippi; girl, Thursday, Sept. 24.
