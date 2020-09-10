Births for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT
Emily Owens, and Caleb Williams, Rock Island; boy, Saturday, Sept. 5.
Catrina Rockwood, Bettendorf; girl, Sunday, Sept. 6.
Demarionna Holland-Rankin, Davenport; boy, Monday, Sept. 7.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.