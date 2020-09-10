 Skip to main content
Births for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020
BIRTHS

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT

Emily Owens, and Caleb Williams, Rock Island; boy, Saturday, Sept. 5.

Catrina Rockwood, Bettendorf; girl, Sunday, Sept. 6.

Demarionna Holland-Rankin, Davenport; boy, Monday, Sept. 7.

