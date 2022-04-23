 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for Saturday, April 23, 2022

  • 0

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Amber and Keefe Peterson, Atkinson; girl, Monday, April 18.

Sara and Blake Lane, Aledo; girl, Tuesday, April 19. 

Teigan Andrews and Ronnie Fentress, Rock Island; girl, Wednesday, April 20.

Khadija Abdelkrim and Kamal Bouzegou, Moline; girl, Wednesday, April 20.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Leslie and Mike Wells, Davenport; girl, Wednesday, April 13.

Paige Moore and Drake Norton, Rock Island; girl, Wednesday, April 13.

Amity and Matthew Lewis, Davenport; boy, Wednesday, April 13.

Ipsita Pal Ghosal and Arunendu Ghosal, Bettendorf; girl, Monday, April 18.

Heather Fleming and Harvey Letherman, Davenport; girl, Monday, April 18.

Callie and McKinnon Pangburn, Muscatine; girl, Tuesday, April 19. 

Taylor and Toby Meyer, Muscatine; girl, Tuesday, April 19.

