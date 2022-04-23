Births for Saturday, April 23, 2022

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Amber and Keefe Peterson, Atkinson; girl, Monday, April 18.
Sara and Blake Lane, Aledo; girl, Tuesday, April 19.
Teigan Andrews and Ronnie Fentress, Rock Island; girl, Wednesday, April 20.
Khadija Abdelkrim and Kamal Bouzegou, Moline; girl, Wednesday, April 20.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Leslie and Mike Wells, Davenport; girl, Wednesday, April 13.
Paige Moore and Drake Norton, Rock Island; girl, Wednesday, April 13.
Amity and Matthew Lewis, Davenport; boy, Wednesday, April 13.
Ipsita Pal Ghosal and Arunendu Ghosal, Bettendorf; girl, Monday, April 18.
Heather Fleming and Harvey Letherman, Davenport; girl, Monday, April 18.
Callie and McKinnon Pangburn, Muscatine; girl, Tuesday, April 19.
Taylor and Toby Meyer, Muscatine; girl, Tuesday, April 19.