Births for Saturday, April 30, 2022

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Taylor and Nicholas McMillan, Coal Valley; boy, Saturday, April 23. 

Dakota Sopher and Joshua Granell, Moline; boy, Monday, April 25. 

Gali Castillo and Immanuel Smith, East Moline; girl, Tuesday, April 26. 

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Amanda Cross and Shane Brasmer, Atkinson; girl, Monday, April 25. 

Amy and Adam Holst, Bettendorf; boy, Tuesday, April 26. 

Erika Seitz and Justin Cline, Bettendorf; boy, Tuesday, April 26. 

Emily Tunis and Anthony Lieving, Davenport; Wednesday, April 27.

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT

Talyr and Shane Themas, Bettendorf; girl, Friday, April 22. 

Heather and Brandon Mink, Camanche; girl, Saturday, April 23. 

Marissa Graham and Ronnie Norin, East Moline; boy, Saturday, April 23. 

Bridgette and Tyler Halterman, Davenport; girl, Sunday, April 24.

Brittni and Michael Harlson, DeWitt; girl, Sunday, April 24.

Carolyn and Garrin Jost, Moline; girl, Tuesday, April 26. 

