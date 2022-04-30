Births for Saturday, April 30, 2022

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Taylor and Nicholas McMillan, Coal Valley; boy, Saturday, April 23.
Dakota Sopher and Joshua Granell, Moline; boy, Monday, April 25.
Gali Castillo and Immanuel Smith, East Moline; girl, Tuesday, April 26.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Amanda Cross and Shane Brasmer, Atkinson; girl, Monday, April 25.
Amy and Adam Holst, Bettendorf; boy, Tuesday, April 26.
Erika Seitz and Justin Cline, Bettendorf; boy, Tuesday, April 26.
Emily Tunis and Anthony Lieving, Davenport; Wednesday, April 27.
GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT
Talyr and Shane Themas, Bettendorf; girl, Friday, April 22.
Heather and Brandon Mink, Camanche; girl, Saturday, April 23.
Marissa Graham and Ronnie Norin, East Moline; boy, Saturday, April 23.
Bridgette and Tyler Halterman, Davenport; girl, Sunday, April 24.
Brittni and Michael Harlson, DeWitt; girl, Sunday, April 24.
Carolyn and Garrin Jost, Moline; girl, Tuesday, April 26.
