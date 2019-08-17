{{featured_button_text}}

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Tricia Shy and Pechino Burse, Bettendorf; girl, Tuesday, August 13. 

Brittany Smith and Schuyler Walker, East Moline; boy, Tuesday, August 13.  

