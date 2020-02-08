Births for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Lindsay and Aaron Williams, Bettendorf; boy, Saturday, Feb. 4. 

Angela Porth and David Roe, Wheatland; girl, Saturday, Feb. 4. 

Samantha and Quentin Smith, Donahue; girl, Saturday, Feb. 4. 

