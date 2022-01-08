Births for Saturday, Jan, 8, 2022

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Rebecca and Brad Rollins, Davenport; girl, Monday, Jan. 3.
Katlyn and Codey Lienen, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Antonika Shears and Bridell Banks, Rock Island; boy, Tuesday, Jan. 4.
GENESIS BIRTHCENTER SILVIS
Brooke and Daniel Klein, Bettendorf; boy, Thursday, Dec. 30.
Vignon Dossougbedje and Koffi Agbossou, Moline; boy, Saturday, Jan. 1.
Marika and Andrew Montgomery, Geneseo; boy, Saturday, Jan. 1.
