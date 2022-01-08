 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for Saturday, Jan, 8, 2022

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Rebecca and Brad Rollins, Davenport; girl, Monday, Jan. 3.

Katlyn and Codey Lienen, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Antonika Shears and Bridell Banks, Rock Island; boy, Tuesday, Jan. 4. 

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER SILVIS

Brooke and Daniel Klein, Bettendorf; boy, Thursday, Dec. 30.

Vignon Dossougbedje and Koffi Agbossou, Moline; boy, Saturday, Jan. 1.

Marika and Andrew Montgomery, Geneseo; boy, Saturday, Jan. 1.

