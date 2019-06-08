{{featured_button_text}}

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Tricia and Max McDermott, Coal Valley; boy, Tuesday, June 4.

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT

Theresa and Seth Holmes, Bettendorf; girl, Monday, June 3.

Lisa and Christopher Rush, Davenport; boy, Monday, June 3.

Kaylyn and Zackary Nelson, Davenport; boy, Monday, June 3.

Aubrey Keimig Schlue and Josh Schlue, Davenport; girl, Monday, June 3.

Jennifer and Lucas Graham, Maquoketa; girl, Tuesday, June 4.

Ronisha Liddell, Bettendorf; girl, Tuesday, June 4.

Tiara and Joel Proffitt, Bettendorf; boy, Wednesday, June 5.

Heather and Mitchell McIntire, Davenport; boy, Wednesday, June 5.

Whitney and Brandon Bousselot, Calamus; boy, Thursday, June 6. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags