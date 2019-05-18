UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Alesha and John Riewerts, Hillsadale; boy, Tuesday, May 14.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Kylie Ramsey-Moody and Omar Perez, Rock Island; girl, Tuesday, May 14.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Alesha and John Riewerts, Hillsadale; boy, Tuesday, May 14.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Kylie Ramsey-Moody and Omar Perez, Rock Island; girl, Tuesday, May 14.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.