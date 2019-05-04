{{featured_button_text}}

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Danielle and Shane Petre, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, April 30. 

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Samantha Thirtyacre, New Boston, girl, Tuesday, April 30. 

Shannon Butler, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, April 30. 

