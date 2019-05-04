UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Danielle and Shane Petre, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, April 30.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Samantha Thirtyacre, New Boston, girl, Tuesday, April 30.
Shannon Butler, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, April 30.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Danielle and Shane Petre, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, April 30.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Samantha Thirtyacre, New Boston, girl, Tuesday, April 30.
Shannon Butler, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, April 30.
Try our quiz to find out what type of vehicle suits you best.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.