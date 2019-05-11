{{featured_button_text}}

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Jessica and Blake Tillberg, Davenport; girl, Monday, May 6. 

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Adriana Lopez and Christopher Mason, Moline; girl, Monday, May 6.

Jessica and Chad Weaver, Erie; girl, Monday, May 6. 

