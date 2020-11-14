 Skip to main content
Births for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Tyfani Coble and Jalen Coney, Moline; boy, Sunday, Nov. 8.

Gladys and Elias Dozal, Moline; girl, Tuesday, Nov. 10.

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT

Tenieka Hughes, Davenport; twins, boy and girl, Saturday, Nov. 7.

Stephanie Fadiga and Shawn Rands, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Trisha and Justin Nelson, Maquoketa; girl, Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Danielle Smith and Hunter Houston, Clinton; girl, Tuesday, Nov. 10.

