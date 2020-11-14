Births for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Tyfani Coble and Jalen Coney, Moline; boy, Sunday, Nov. 8.
Gladys and Elias Dozal, Moline; girl, Tuesday, Nov. 10.
GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT
Tenieka Hughes, Davenport; twins, boy and girl, Saturday, Nov. 7.
Stephanie Fadiga and Shawn Rands, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Trisha and Justin Nelson, Maquoketa; girl, Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Danielle Smith and Hunter Houston, Clinton; girl, Tuesday, Nov. 10.
