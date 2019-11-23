Births for Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Kaylee Valberg and Blake Coleman, Rock Island; boy, Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Ola and Abdullah Khraiwesh, Bettendorf; girl, Wednesday, Nov. 20.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Carrie Duke and Travis Utley, Moline; girl, Tuesday, Nov. 19.
