Births for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Lydia Martinez and Cesar Mendoza, Moline; girl, Monday, Sept. 27.
Laura and Dustin Nicewanner, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Brittany and Christopher Hamilton, Cambridge; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 28.
McKenna Gates and Zachary King, Milan; boy, Wednesday Sept. 29.
Sendi Gomez-Torres, Moline; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 29.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Rylee and Sean Pratt, Rock Falls; girl, Monday, Sept. 27.
Jacquelyn and Joseph Wells, Fenton, Ill.; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 28.
