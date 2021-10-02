 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021
0 Comments
topical

Births for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

  • 0

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Lydia Martinez and Cesar Mendoza, Moline; girl, Monday, Sept. 27.

Laura and Dustin Nicewanner, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Brittany and Christopher Hamilton, Cambridge; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 28. 

McKenna Gates and Zachary King, Milan; boy, Wednesday Sept. 29.

Sendi Gomez-Torres, Moline; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 29.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Rylee and Sean Pratt, Rock Falls; girl, Monday, Sept. 27.

Jacquelyn and Joseph Wells, Fenton, Ill.; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 28.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News