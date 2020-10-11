 Skip to main content
Births for Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020
Births for Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Kimberly and Steven Miller, Moline; girl, Tuesday, Oct. 6. 

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT

Victoria and Alexander Edwards, Long Grove; boy, Thursday, Oct. 1. 

Melinda and John Geyer, Bettendorf; girl, Sunday, Oct. 4. 

Angel Griffieth and Shawn Hackett, Bettendorf; girl, Monday, Oct. 5.

Sydney Lang and Elijah Gay, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Oct. 6. 

Jaya and Vishal Joshi, Bettendorf; boy, Wednesday, Oct. 7. 

