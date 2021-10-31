 Skip to main content
Births for Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021
topical

Births for Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Serena Spicer and Brian Barnett, Rock Island; boy, Monday, Oct. 25. 

Joslynn and Johnathan Dowell, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Janelle and Eric Gibson, Kewanee; boy, Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Bailey Kellogg and Alexander Brown, Keithsburg; girl, Tuesday, Oct. 26.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Kara and Joe Howard, Clinton; girl, Monday, Oct. 25. 

Kristin and Austin Priest, Silvis; boy, Monday, Oct. 25. 

