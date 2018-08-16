Try 1 month for 99¢

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Christine and Zachary Brown, Moline; boy, Sunday, Aug. 12. 

Krista and Ryan Keegan, Moline; girl, Sunday, Aug. 12. 

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER, SILVIS

Damian Olvera and Ashley Cruz, East Moline; boy, Thursday, Aug. 2.

Shane and Katherine Gallagher, East Moline; boy, Friday, Aug. 3.

Alberto Lopez and Jessica Torrence, Rock Island; girl, Sunday, Aug. 5.

Douglas and Sarah DiIorio, Prophetstown; girl, Thursday, Aug. 9.

Jordan Auderer-Torres and Cindy Thammavong, East Moline; girl, Thursday, Aug. 9.

Rodrick Agba and Chrystal Pedanou, East Moline; boy, Friday, Aug. 10.

0
0
0
0
0