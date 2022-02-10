 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Stefani and Justin Reger, Milan; boy, Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Shelby and Randal Lyon, Aledo; girl, Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Kathryn and Stephen Mapes, Davenport; girl, Friday, Feb. 4.

Latoya Lee and Richard Lewis III, East Moline; girl, Saturday, Feb. 5.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Ana Marceleno and Jose Ricoo, Davenport; girl, Wednesday, Feb. 2. 

Skylar and Soulona Schultz, Davenport; girl, Friday, Feb. 4. 

Hannah and John Kennedy, DeWitt; girl, Friday, Feb. 4. 

Stephanie and Kevin Soliz, Hampton; boy, Friday, Feb. 4. 

Alexus Bonilla and Justin Robinson, Moline; boy, Friday, Feb. 4. 

Kayleigh and Nicholas Thomas, Davenport; girl, Saturday, Feb. 5. 

