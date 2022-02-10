Births for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Stefani and Justin Reger, Milan; boy, Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Shelby and Randal Lyon, Aledo; girl, Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Kathryn and Stephen Mapes, Davenport; girl, Friday, Feb. 4.
Latoya Lee and Richard Lewis III, East Moline; girl, Saturday, Feb. 5.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Ana Marceleno and Jose Ricoo, Davenport; girl, Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Skylar and Soulona Schultz, Davenport; girl, Friday, Feb. 4.
Hannah and John Kennedy, DeWitt; girl, Friday, Feb. 4.
Stephanie and Kevin Soliz, Hampton; boy, Friday, Feb. 4.
Alexus Bonilla and Justin Robinson, Moline; boy, Friday, Feb. 4.
Kayleigh and Nicholas Thomas, Davenport; girl, Saturday, Feb. 5.