Births for Thursday, June 4, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Makayla Leathers and Joseph Sleeman, Erie; girl, Tuesday, May 26.
Krista Gregory, Milan; boy, Thursday, May 28.
Elizabeth and Charles Burkett, Rock Island; boy, Friday, May 29.
Melissa and Scott Mapes, Atkinson; girl, Friday, May 29.
Josefine Leonard and Brett VanDeVoorde-Stoner, Rock Island; girl, Friday, May 29.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Alexis Wilson and Austin Hooks, Milan; boy, Saturday, May 30.
Rachel and Brandon Erickson, Andover; boy, Sunday, May 31.
Alise Moore, Bettendorf; girl, Sunday, May 31.
Stephanie and Jimmie Taylor, Davenport; boy, Monday, June 1.
