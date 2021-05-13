 Skip to main content
Births for Thursday, May 13, 2021
Births for Thursday, May 13, 2021

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Markyia Williams-Miles and Lontrez Nabors, Moline; boy, Monday, May 10.

Nicole Stoneking and Sean Kaiser, Andalusia; girl, Monday, May 10.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Sarah Schutters and Jacob Ferkel, Montpelier; boy, Monday, May 10.

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT

Aline Niyokwizera and Emide Niyonkura, Davenport; boy, Sunday, May 9. 

Samantha and Reid Grunwald, Long Grove; girl, Sunday, May 9. 

Calley Preisser and Nicholas Lingle, Davenport; girl, Monday, May 10.

