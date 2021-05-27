Births for Thursday, May 27, 2021

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Melissa and Paul Lambrecht, Moline; girl, Thursday, May 20.
Laina Lagomarcino-Armstrong and Matthew Armstrong, Moline; boy, Friday, May 21.
Trisha and Matthew Brooks, Milan; twins, boy and girl; Friday, May 21.
Andrea Coyne, Milan; boy, Friday, May 21.
Victoria Seabolt and Derick St. Clair, East Moline; boy, Saturday, May 22.
Chelsey DeSplinter and Jude Knippel, Geneseo; girl, Monday, May 24.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Danielle and Clayton Powers, Rock Island; girl, Friday, May 21.
Courtney and Jeffrey White, Long Grove; girl, Saturday, May 22.
Ashley Ramos Winters and Jose Ramos, Davenport; girl, Sunday, May 23.