UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Gloria Reyes and Curtis Greer, Moline; boy, Monday, March 11. 

Mary Ann and Robert Evans III, East Moline; twin girls, Friday, May 3. 

Alexis Morrison, Moline; girl, Sunday, May 5. 

