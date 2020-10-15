Births for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Samantha and Kyle Stancliff, Moline; girl, Sunday, Oct. 11.
Cortney Eagles and Colton Dockery, Cambridge; girl, Monday, Oct. 12.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Jasmine Sanchez and Pedro Jr. Zamora, East Moline; girl, Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Amber and Tony Stephens, Davenport; boy, Saturday, Oct. 10.
Amanda and Nathan Thompson, Colona; boy, Sunday, Oct. 11.
Emily and Brett Campbell, Muscatine; boy, Sunday, Oct. 11.
