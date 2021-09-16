 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021
0 Comments
topical
Births

Births for Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

  • 0

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline

Selene Navarrete-Flores and Diego Raya, Moline, boy, Sept. 9.

Regan Voorhies and John Bever, East Moline, girl, Sept. 9.

Jeana Fowler and Shane Murphy, Davenport, girl, Sept. 9.

Lily Mosher and Elijah Simmons, Rock Island, girl, Sept 9.

Genesis Medical Center, Davenport

Summer Jones and Anthony Cooper, Davenport, boy, Aug. 20.

Nicara and Eric George, Bettendorf, boy, Aug. 21.

Lindsey and Zachary Schwarz, Long Grove, boy, Aug. 21. 

Shelby Mcmurrin and Xong Xiong, Davenport, boy, Aug. 21.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf

Andrea Mullaley Farrell and Matthew Farrell, Clinton, boy Sept. 10.

Iris and Daniel Crew, Colona, girl, Sept. 10.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker signs energy legislation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News