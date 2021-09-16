Births for Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline
Selene Navarrete-Flores and Diego Raya, Moline, boy, Sept. 9.
Regan Voorhies and John Bever, East Moline, girl, Sept. 9.
Jeana Fowler and Shane Murphy, Davenport, girl, Sept. 9.
Lily Mosher and Elijah Simmons, Rock Island, girl, Sept 9.
Genesis Medical Center, Davenport
Summer Jones and Anthony Cooper, Davenport, boy, Aug. 20.
Nicara and Eric George, Bettendorf, boy, Aug. 21.
Lindsey and Zachary Schwarz, Long Grove, boy, Aug. 21.
Shelby Mcmurrin and Xong Xiong, Davenport, boy, Aug. 21.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf
Andrea Mullaley Farrell and Matthew Farrell, Clinton, boy Sept. 10.
Iris and Daniel Crew, Colona, girl, Sept. 10.