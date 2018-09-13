Try 1 month for 99¢

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Sweetsley and Moodoh Lamoo, Moline; girl, Saturday, Sept. 8.  

Stephanie McNall and Andrew Dexter, Aledo; boy, Sunday, Sept. 9. 

Elena and Brandon Anderson, Moline; girl, Friday, Sept. 7.  

Macy and Joshua McManus, Moline; girl, Sunday, Sept. 9. 

Alicia and Colby Sexton, Rock Island; girl, Sunday, Sept. 9.

Christine and Michael Weir, Kewanee; girl, Monday, Sept. 10.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Cory and Lisa Wildermuth, Port Byron; girl, Friday, Sept. 7.

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER, DAVENPORT

Kristie Rudd, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Khadijah Mcclinton, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Ariel Vermeire and Gage Jurski, Davenport; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Sara and Michael Gronewold, Dewitt; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Angelina Kennedy and Micheal Martin, Moline; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Ashley and Said Lopez, Davenport; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Jennifer and Ryan Boling, Davenport; boy, Thursday, Sept. 6.

Rhiannan and Bradley Carson, Davenport; boy, Thursday, Sept. 6.





Rachel Mckinney and Nathan Housenga, Davenport; boy, Thursday, Sept. 6.

Kayla and Daniel Bair, Davenport; boy, Friday, Sept. 7.

Darnisha Moore, Davenport; boy, Friday, Sept. 7.

Kimberly Muilenburg, Davenport; boy, Friday, Sept. 7.

Caroline Haiston, Davenport; boy, Friday, Sept. 7.

Dena and Jacob Border, Davenport; girl, Friday, Sept. 7.

Mya Roberts, Davenport; boy, Saturday, Sept. 8.

Amber and Ben Roling, Goose Lake, Iowa; girl, Sunday, Sept. 9.

Khloe and Anthony Beaird, Moline; girl, Sunday, Sept. 9.

