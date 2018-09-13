UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Sweetsley and Moodoh Lamoo, Moline; girl, Saturday, Sept. 8.
Stephanie McNall and Andrew Dexter, Aledo; boy, Sunday, Sept. 9.
Elena and Brandon Anderson, Moline; girl, Friday, Sept. 7.
Macy and Joshua McManus, Moline; girl, Sunday, Sept. 9.
Alicia and Colby Sexton, Rock Island; girl, Sunday, Sept. 9.
Christine and Michael Weir, Kewanee; girl, Monday, Sept. 10.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Cory and Lisa Wildermuth, Port Byron; girl, Friday, Sept. 7.
GENESIS BIRTHCENTER, DAVENPORT
Kristie Rudd, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 4.
Khadijah Mcclinton, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 4.
Ariel Vermeire and Gage Jurski, Davenport; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 4.
Sara and Michael Gronewold, Dewitt; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 5.
Angelina Kennedy and Micheal Martin, Moline; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 5.
Ashley and Said Lopez, Davenport; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 5.
Jennifer and Ryan Boling, Davenport; boy, Thursday, Sept. 6.
Rhiannan and Bradley Carson, Davenport; boy, Thursday, Sept. 6.
Rachel Mckinney and Nathan Housenga, Davenport; boy, Thursday, Sept. 6.
Kayla and Daniel Bair, Davenport; boy, Friday, Sept. 7.
Darnisha Moore, Davenport; boy, Friday, Sept. 7.
Kimberly Muilenburg, Davenport; boy, Friday, Sept. 7.
Caroline Haiston, Davenport; boy, Friday, Sept. 7.
Dena and Jacob Border, Davenport; girl, Friday, Sept. 7.
Mya Roberts, Davenport; boy, Saturday, Sept. 8.
Amber and Ben Roling, Goose Lake, Iowa; girl, Sunday, Sept. 9.
Khloe and Anthony Beaird, Moline; girl, Sunday, Sept. 9.