Births for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Emily and Timothy Cornett, Bettendorf; boy, Tuesday, June 23.
Kilie and Nicholas Ponce, Moline; boy, Wednesday, June 24.
Elizabeth and Adam Toal, Moline; boy, Thursday, June 25.
Adrienne and Andrew DeSutter, New Windsor; boy, Friday, June 26.
Samantha and Jered Glazier, Erie; girl, Friday, June 26.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Sean O'Toole and Emily Epperson, Muscatine; boy, Wednesday, June 24.
Brad and Kayla Bohms, Erie; girl, Thursday, June 25.
Victor and Lysette Rodriguez, Davenport; girl, Thursday, June 25.
Marisa and Cody Perreault, Davenport; boy, Friday, June 26.
Amanda Monkus and Zachary McLean, Erie: girl, Saturday, June 27.
