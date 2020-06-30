Births for Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Births for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Emily and Timothy Cornett, Bettendorf; boy, Tuesday, June 23. 

Kilie and Nicholas Ponce, Moline; boy, Wednesday, June 24. 

Elizabeth and Adam Toal, Moline; boy, Thursday, June 25. 

Adrienne and Andrew DeSutter, New Windsor; boy, Friday, June 26. 

Samantha and Jered Glazier, Erie; girl, Friday, June 26. 

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Sean O'Toole and Emily Epperson, Muscatine; boy, Wednesday, June 24.

Brad and Kayla Bohms, Erie; girl, Thursday, June 25. 

Victor and Lysette Rodriguez, Davenport; girl, Thursday, June 25.

Marisa and Cody Perreault, Davenport; boy, Friday, June 26. 

Amanda Monkus and Zachary McLean, Erie: girl, Saturday, June 27. 

