Births for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Breanna Done, Moline; girl, Friday, March 20. 

Amanda Vargas and Alejandro Vargas Palma, East Moline; boy, Saturday, March 21. 

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Liz and Kyle Miller, Erie; twins, boy and girl; Tuesday, March 18. 

Trisha and Chase Taggart, Bettendorf; girl, Wednesday, March 19. 

Laura and Mitchell Jurevitz, Cordova; girl, Thursday, March 20.

