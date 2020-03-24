Births for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Breanna Done, Moline; girl, Friday, March 20.
Amanda Vargas and Alejandro Vargas Palma, East Moline; boy, Saturday, March 21.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Liz and Kyle Miller, Erie; twins, boy and girl; Tuesday, March 18.
Trisha and Chase Taggart, Bettendorf; girl, Wednesday, March 19.
Laura and Mitchell Jurevitz, Cordova; girl, Thursday, March 20.
