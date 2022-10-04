 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

  • 0

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Christina Krakliow and Michal Shock, East Moline; boy, Monday, Sept. 12.

Lindsey and Brandon Ott, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Katelyn Clark and Samuel Cullett, Moline; girl, Sunday, Sept. 28.

Laci and Travis Adams, Silvis; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Vittoria Potenzo, Rock Island; girl, Thursday, Sept. 29       

Ariah Wright and Jacob Boyer, Silvis; girl, Friday, Sept. 30.

Kayla and Michael Leinart, Moline; girl, Friday, Sept. 30.

People are also reading…

Ericka Dimmitt and Jonathan Olivarez, Rock Island; girl, Friday, Sept. 30.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Madison and Ian McDonald, Davenport; boy, Sunday, Sept. 25. 

Kacie and Jacob Schwarz, Eldridge, boy, Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Eliza Staats and James Gross, Silvis, girl, Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Lauren Vincent and Nicholas Heskett, Osco, girl, Friday, Sept. 30.

Samantha and Jay Steines, Bettendorf, boy, Friday, Sept. 30.

Kayla Schnerre Daniels and Chirstopher Daniels, East Moline; girl, Friday, Sept. 30.

Ahlena and Zachary Micklewright, Davenport; boy, Friday, Sept. 30.

Gwyn McKee and Cody Edwards, Davenport; boy, Friday, Sept. 30.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Continuing to assess damage in southwestern Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News