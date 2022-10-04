Births for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Christina Krakliow and Michal Shock, East Moline; boy, Monday, Sept. 12.
Lindsey and Brandon Ott, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Katelyn Clark and Samuel Cullett, Moline; girl, Sunday, Sept. 28.
Laci and Travis Adams, Silvis; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Vittoria Potenzo, Rock Island; girl, Thursday, Sept. 29
Ariah Wright and Jacob Boyer, Silvis; girl, Friday, Sept. 30.
Kayla and Michael Leinart, Moline; girl, Friday, Sept. 30.
Ericka Dimmitt and Jonathan Olivarez, Rock Island; girl, Friday, Sept. 30.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Madison and Ian McDonald, Davenport; boy, Sunday, Sept. 25.
Kacie and Jacob Schwarz, Eldridge, boy, Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Eliza Staats and James Gross, Silvis, girl, Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Lauren Vincent and Nicholas Heskett, Osco, girl, Friday, Sept. 30.
Samantha and Jay Steines, Bettendorf, boy, Friday, Sept. 30.
Kayla Schnerre Daniels and Chirstopher Daniels, East Moline; girl, Friday, Sept. 30.
Ahlena and Zachary Micklewright, Davenport; boy, Friday, Sept. 30.
Gwyn McKee and Cody Edwards, Davenport; boy, Friday, Sept. 30.