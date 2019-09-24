{{featured_button_text}}

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Kendra and Jose Tapia, Davenport; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 17. 

Amanda M. Brown and Kashwaun D. Gentry, Colona; girl, Friday, Sept. 20. 

Khadijah McClinton, Davenport; girl, Friday, Sept. 20. 

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Samantha Glackin and Aaron Wilson, Rock Island; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 18. 

Katryna Rockensock and Dustin Paxton, Milan; twin boys, Wednesday, Sept. 18. 

Lisa and Steven Apple, East Moline; girl, Thursday, Sept. 19. 

Mariah Foster, Rock Island; boy, Friday, Sept. 20. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0