Births for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Allyson Dortch and Marcus Quick, Rock Island; girl, Monday, Feb. 17. 

Jeremy and Kelly Burbridge, Silvis; girl, Wednesday, Feb. 19. 

Margaret and Jonathan Shappard, Rock Island; girl, Saturday, Feb. 22. 

