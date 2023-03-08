UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Witney Doyle and Allen Weidner, East Moline; twin girls, Thursday, Feb. 23.
Amelia and Luke VanLandegen, Rock Island; boy, Monday, Feb. 27.
Trista Shoop-Lowery and Culley Hansen, Milan; girl, Monday, Feb. 27.
Brian Stone and Winston Goh, Andover; girl, Tuesday, Feb. 28.
E'Lexus Hicks and Diamonte Thomas, Moline; girl, Tuesday, Feb. 28.
GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT
Blaire and Blake Pelland, LeClaire; boy, Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Kimberly and Curtis Meier, DeWitt; boy, Thursday, Feb. 23.
Shanyiah Murphy, Davenport; girl, Thursday, Feb. 23.
Amber Maze, Clinton; girl, Thursday, Feb. 24.
Ashley Heimbeck, Moline; boy, Thursday, Feb. 24.