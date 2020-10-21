Births for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Kendra and Michael Walker, Atkinson; boy, Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Stephanie and Andrew Gelaude, Orion; boy, Thursday, Oct. 15.
Bailey Strobbe and Aaron Buzard, Colona; boy, Thursday, Oct. 15.
Sierra Schwab and Jacob Martinez, Rock Island; girl, Thursday, Oct. 15.
Daqueeta Holland and Jaquile Lyons, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, Oct. 15.
Kendall and Drew DeVore, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, Oct. 15.
Ashlea Malmstrom and Jacob Dunbar, Moline; boy, Friday, Oct. 16.
Kaytlin Walker and Dalton Hutt, Little York, Ill.; girl, Friday, Oct. 16.
Taylor and Adam Damewood, Andalusia; boy, Friday, Oct. 16.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Kaylynne Keller and Seth Johnson, Clinton; boy, Thursday, Oct. 15.
Samantha Goman and Bryan Goman, Moline; boy, Thursday, Oct. 15.
Tiffany Phillips and Austin Mogler, Muscatine; boy, Saturday, Oct. 17.
GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT
Elise Matson and Trey Nygren, Buffalo; boy, Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Elena and Sebastian Barys, DeWitt; girl, Thursday, Oct. 15.
Kelly and Michael Valenzuela, Walcott; girl, Thursday, Oct. 15.
