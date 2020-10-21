 Skip to main content
Births for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Kendra and Michael Walker, Atkinson; boy, Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Stephanie and Andrew Gelaude, Orion; boy, Thursday, Oct. 15.

Bailey Strobbe and Aaron Buzard, Colona; boy, Thursday, Oct. 15.

Sierra Schwab and Jacob Martinez, Rock Island; girl, Thursday, Oct. 15.

Daqueeta Holland and Jaquile Lyons, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, Oct. 15.

Kendall and Drew DeVore, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, Oct. 15.

Ashlea Malmstrom and Jacob Dunbar, Moline; boy, Friday, Oct. 16.

Kaytlin Walker and Dalton Hutt, Little York, Ill.; girl, Friday, Oct. 16.

Taylor and Adam Damewood, Andalusia; boy, Friday, Oct. 16.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Kaylynne Keller and Seth Johnson, Clinton; boy, Thursday, Oct. 15.

Samantha Goman and Bryan Goman, Moline; boy, Thursday, Oct. 15.

Tiffany Phillips and Austin Mogler, Muscatine; boy, Saturday, Oct. 17.

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT

Elise Matson and Trey Nygren, Buffalo; boy, Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Elena and Sebastian Barys, DeWitt; girl, Thursday, Oct. 15.

Kelly and Michael Valenzuela, Walcott; girl, Thursday, Oct. 15.

